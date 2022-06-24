Sudan: Bandits Wreak Murder, Assault, Livestock Theft Across Darfur

Gireida / Saraf Omra — Armed groups of bandits continue to terrorise civilians across Darfur, in sopite of forces deployed by authorities to combat them. A South Darfur farmer was murdered in from of his wife and children on Sunday, a man was shot and severely beaten in a North Darfur market on Monday, while at least 60 cows were stolen in a separate incident nearby.

Sources from South Darfur report that on Sunday, a group of armed men murdered a farmer in the area of Abu Sikenkeina, 10 kilometres east of Gireida town. The farmer, Bahar Ahmed Hamid (55) was shot dead in the presence of his wife and three children. The attackers stole a horse and a mobile phone.

On Monday, two gunmen approached Adam Barra who was preparing for the weekly Tuesday market in Saraf Omra in North Darfur. They asked him for food, and when he told them that he did not have any to give them, they shot him below the knee, and beat him severely, before fleeing the scene.

Reports of a separate incident from Saraf Omra locality indicate that bout 60 cows were stolen near the village of Khakhkhakh on Monday evening.