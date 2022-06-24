Sudan: New Mass Action Planned for June 30 As 13 More Injured in Sudan Protests

Khartoun / Bahri / Omdurman / Wad Madani / Heidoub Port — At least 13 people were injured during demonstrations in neighbourhoods of Khartoum, Khartoum North (Bahri), Omdurman, and in Wad Madani on Monday. On Tuesday the cities saw new protests of activists and organisations preparing their followers for widespread national mass action across Sudan - and possible closure of Sudan's borders* - in the Marches of the Millions of June 30.

People took to the streets in massive processions in Omdurman, Khartoum Bahri, and the South Belt of Khartoum, as well as in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira state on Wednesday, to demand the overthrow of the ruling military junta, that seized power in military coup in October last year.

During the marches, which began after the completion of the Secondary School examinations, protesters chanted slogans demanding full civil authority. They also chanted support for the planned June 30 Marches of the Millions.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors confirmed that 13 cases of injuries were recorded in the June 21 demonstrations in Khartoum and Khartoum Bahri, including six head injuries from solid objects.

The doctors' report indicated seven isolated cases of injuries to the body as a result of stone throwing and stampedes.

Red Sea state protest

The Kamelab Tribes Youth Assembly continued to barricade the Heidoub Port for Livestock in Red Sea state for the fifth day, demanding compensation for the building of the highway linking Tokar with Suakin, and development projects, including the establishment of shrimp farms, and the establishment of integrated housing units.

In a memorandum submitted to the Red Sea state government the youth called for the introduction of electricity and maintenance of water stations, the rehabilitation of health centres and the provision of ambulances, in addition to five percent of the quarry's revenues in support of social responsibility programmes, the appointment of competent people from Tokar in the management of ports and the allocation of three seats for the people from the region in the Board of Directors of the Maritime Ports Authority.

* Resistance organisation across Sudan are collaborating in a coordinated campaign of mass actions and Marches of the Millions on June 30. In a warning to Sudanese abroad via social media, the Sudanese Abroad Association urges Sudanese immigrants abroad "to adjust their travel conditions to and from Sudan before June 30, the date of the popular uprising that the country has not witnessed before".

The Association warns that "the air, sea and land borders will be closed by order of the people, meaning whoever is inside remains inside, and whoever is abroad remains abroad."