Sudan: Arrest Warrants Issued Against Former Justice Minister, Sudan TV Director

Khartoum — The Sudanese Public Prosecution has issued warrants under Article 25 of the Information Crimes Law to arrest Nasreldin Abdelbari, former Minister of Justice, and Lugman Ahmed, former director of the Sudanese state TV.

The arrest warrant was issued on June 8, following a complaint filed by a number of legal advisors of the post-coup Ministry of Justice at the Information Crimes Prosecution. The legal advisors accuse the two former officials of defaming them.

Abdelbari served as Justice Minister in the Council of Ministers formed by Prime Minister Hamdok from late 2019 until the military coup d'état of October 25 last year.

Ahmed was appointed as director of the Sudanese state TV during the government of Hamdok. He was replaced after the coup.