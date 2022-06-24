Mozambique: Covid-19 - 96 New Cases, One Death and 75 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported a further 96 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

A Wednesday press release from the Ministry of Health said that 49 of the new cases are men and 47 are women. Eight of the cases were children under the age of 15, and the oldest of those who tested positive was 92 years old. 95 of the cases were Mozambican citizens and one was a foreigner (as is standard practice, his nationality was not disclosed).

70.8 per cent of the new cases were diagnosed in and around Maputo - 46 in Maputo city and 22 in Maputo province. There were also seven cases from Inhambane, six from Cabo Delgado, five from Gaza, five from Sofala, four from Nampula, and one from Niassa. No positive cases were diagnosed in the other three provinces.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,342, 689 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 920 of them in the previous 24 hours. 824 of these tests yielded negative results, and the 96 that tested positive raised the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 227,351.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be carrying the virus) rose slightly, from 10.3 per cent on Tuesday to 10.43 per cent on Wednesday.

The Ministry release reported one further Covid-19 death. This victim was a 28 year old man who died in Maputo city. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 2,212.

Two Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Wednesday, both in Maputo, and three new cases were admitted, two in Maputo and one in Inhambane. The number of people receiving medical care in the Covid-19 wards remained 19 - 11 in Maputo, five in Matola and one each in Gaza, Inhambane and Manica. Seven of these patients remained in intensive care, receiving supplementary oxygen.

75 people were declared to have made a full recovery from Covid-19 on Wednesday - 28 in Maputo province, 23 in Cabo Delgado, 22 in Inhambane and two in Sofala. This brought the total number of recoveries to 224,530, which is 98.76 per cent of all cases of Covid-19 ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 585 on Tuesday to 605 on Wednesday. The geographical distribution of the cases was as follows: Maputo city, 235; Maputo province, 214; Gaza, 67; Inhambane, 33; Cabo Delgado, 28; Sofala, 11; Nampula, eight; Zambezia, six; Tete, two; and Niassa, one. Manica was the only province without any active cases.

The Ministry also reported that in the previous 24 hours a further 10,061 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The total number of people fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 14,457,709. This is 95.1 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.