Ghana: Spiritualist Remanded for Allegedly Defiling Girl, 15

Bolgatanga — A farmer and self-acclaimed spiritualist, has been remanded by a Bolgatanga Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old school girl.

Accused, Mohammed Adam, 50, from Yendi in the Northern Region, allegedly had sexual intercourse with the girl under the pretext of fortifying her with powers, and exorcising her, after convincing the victim that she was being spiritually tormented.

Accused pleaded not guilty to a charge of defilement and will reappear before in court, on July 5 2022.

Inspector Mariam Awemoni said the complainant in the case, Alhaji Shaibu Sulemana, a contractor, lived in Bolgatanga with his wife, who is the elder sister of the victim's mother.

It said accused, was residing in Bolgatanga to seek medical attention at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.

Inspector Mariam Awemoni told the court presided over by Mr Alexander Graham, that on June 16, this year, accused met the victim, at the Anglican Primary School at Pobaga, a suburb of Bolgatanga.

Prosecution said accused told the girl that someone had cast a spell on her, and that she would be confronted by insurmountable difficulties, and her education was on the verge of being ruined.

Insp Awemonisaid accused told the girl he was capable of casting out the evil spiritout of her.

Prosecution said accused also requested for a contact to a close relative of the victim, and she gave him the auntie's mobile phone number.

InspAwemonisaid accused called the auntie on phone and convinced her that he could solve the spiritual problems of the girl.

The court heard that the auntie allowed the girl to go to the accused's house for spiritual assistance.

InspAwemoni said upon reaching a house, a woman, believed to be wife of the landlord, led the victim to the room of accused.

"The spiritualist said some sacrifices were going to be done, and asked the victim to buy items for the sacrifice. Accused convinced the woman to go out as he was getting ready to cast away the evil spirit out of the victim in his room.", the court head.

Insp Awemoni said in the process, "accused forcibly had sexual intercourse with the girl and prepared concoctions for the victim to be used for bathing and drinking, prosecution."

Prosecution said the victim narrated her ordeal to the complainant, who, in turn, made a formal complaint at the Upper East Regional Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit.