Ghana: Bono Regional NPP Appoints 7 New Executives

The newly elected Bono Regional Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed seven new officers to work with the party in the region.

With their appointment the new officers are expected to work in their capacity as deputies to the elected regional executives to steer the affairs of the party in the region.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Kofi Ofosu Boateng, Regional Secretary of the party and copied to the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

The party, in accordance with its constitution, and following the successful conduct of its regional delegates' conference directed its various regional executive committees to begin processes for the appointment of seven other regional executives.

The exercise was also in line with the party's constitutional provision in Article 9 that each region shall have a regional executive committee comprising 17 executives, 10 of whom are to be elected at a regional delegates' conference, and the remaining 7, to be appointed.

Subsection (8) of Article 9 of the NPP constitution states that: "Within fourteen (14) days of their election, the Officers (the Elected Regional Officers) shall, in consultation with the National Executive Committee, appoint the regional Officers who are required to be appointed under clause 2 of this Article".

The appointed officers are Sakinatu Salifu, Deputy Women's Organiser;

Randy Ashraf Isaahaku, Deputy Youth Organiser; Mrs Safora Muhammed Suraj, Deputy Regional Organiser.

The rest are Alhaji Bukari Mohammed, Financial Secretary; Mr Henry Osei, Research/Elections and Gabriel Korang Ababio as Communications Officer.

The statement further congratulated the officers and tasked them to work and discharge their duties to the best of their capacities.

"We wish to congratulate you and entreat you to serve in the highest interest of the party and the nation as a whole" the stated.

The appointed officers would be expected to cooperate with the newly elected regional executives to achieve the trumpeted agenda charged of the NPP to breaking the "eight-year tenure."

Breaking the eight meant changing the two term, four-year tenure that the opposition National Democratic Congress and now ruling NPP have enjoyed since the 1992 Constitution, under the Fourth Republic was born.

It would be recalled that the region recently elected new executives. They are; Kwame Baffoe, -Chairman; Joseph Mensah, First Vice Chairman; Kate Nana Yaa Amponsah Agyare, Second Vice Chairman; Kofi Ofosu Boateng, Secretary and Isaac Kwame Benkae, Assistant Secretary.

The rest are Evans Afari Gyan Yeboah, Organiser; Doris Asomah, Women's Organiser; Abdul-Razack Oppong, Youth Organiser; Alhaji Issaka Issa, Treasurer; and Alhaji Osman Faisal, Nasara Coordinator.