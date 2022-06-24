Gambia: Gambinos, Folongko Real Estate Finish Top-Spots in WCR 3rd Division

Gambinos FC and Folongko Real Estate FC over the weekend finished top-spots in their respective groups of the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional Third Division League after their stunning performances in the league campaign.

Gambinos FC finished top-spot in Group A with 25 points after winning eight matches, drawing two and losing one.

Folongko Real Estate finished first position in Group B with 23 points after winning seven matches, drawing two and losing two.

Gambinos FC and Folongko Real Estate FC will both combat to stun each other in the final of the West Coast Regional Third Tier to gain promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

Twenty-four teams participated in the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional Third Division League campaign.