Gambia: Fabakary Marena Elected Chairman of Tujereng Youth and Sports Committee

Fabakary Marena was elected chairman of the Tujereng Youth and Sports Committee during an elective congress held on Sunday.

The former Tujereng Sports Committee Public Relations Officer contested for the presidency together with 10 others during the Sports Committee's elective congress which was graced by a lot of sports enthusiasts within the community.

Fabakary Jatta, Yusupha Sano and Lamin Gibba were also elected as his first, second and third vice presidents respectively.

Bakary Jadama was elected as the secretary general and will be assisted by Ousman Jatta, while Lamin Sonko would serve as the auditor and Lamin Sarr as financial secretary.

New Public Relations Officer Musa Jatta will be assisted by Alieu Jobe, while Adama Bayie serves as social secretary. They will serve a four-year period.

Meanwhile, the chairman is mandated to select three (3) nominated members with one being a female representative.

Speaking at the congress, Karamo S. Bojang, the alkalo of Tujereng, assured that his council of elders would fully support the newly elected executive to develop sports in Tujereng village.

"I want to see Tujereng playing in the First Division of The Gambia Football Federation," he told the new committee.

Lamin Bojang, the Tujereng Village Development Committee for Sports, noted that they were ready to give the new committee all their support.