Gambia: Fabakary Marena Elected Chairman of Tujereng Youth and Sports Committee

23 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Fabakary Marena was elected chairman of the Tujereng Youth and Sports Committee during an elective congress held on Sunday.

The former Tujereng Sports Committee Public Relations Officer contested for the presidency together with 10 others during the Sports Committee's elective congress which was graced by a lot of sports enthusiasts within the community.

Fabakary Jatta, Yusupha Sano and Lamin Gibba were also elected as his first, second and third vice presidents respectively.

Bakary Jadama was elected as the secretary general and will be assisted by Ousman Jatta, while Lamin Sonko would serve as the auditor and Lamin Sarr as financial secretary.

New Public Relations Officer Musa Jatta will be assisted by Alieu Jobe, while Adama Bayie serves as social secretary. They will serve a four-year period.

Meanwhile, the chairman is mandated to select three (3) nominated members with one being a female representative.

Speaking at the congress, Karamo S. Bojang, the alkalo of Tujereng, assured that his council of elders would fully support the newly elected executive to develop sports in Tujereng village.

"I want to see Tujereng playing in the First Division of The Gambia Football Federation," he told the new committee.

Lamin Bojang, the Tujereng Village Development Committee for Sports, noted that they were ready to give the new committee all their support.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X