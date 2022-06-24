Gambia: Boxing Association Calls for More Female Participation

The Gambia National Boxing Association has called for more female participation in the boxing arena.

In an interview with Pointspirts, Alasana Bah, the president of the association said the stigma attached to the sport is inaccurate as people believe that boxing is a violent sport. However, for Mr. Bah, that is not the case.

He said female participation will increase empowerment in sports and create an opportunity for them to have their share in sports opportunities.

"In our whole association, there is only one female boxer which is not encouraging at all. More females should endeavour to join the sport because it is just like any other sports they are participating in," he said.

He further said that the world has produced great female boxers among which are from various African countries, saying The Gambia should not be an exception.

The Gambia National Boxing Association has been in existence for years and it consists of 10 clubs. It was established to promote and build up young vibrant aspiring boxers and prepare them for championships.