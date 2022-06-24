Gambia: IMF Hails CBG for Accommodative Monetary Policy Stance in the Pandemic

23 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) report on the Economic Developments and Progress under the ECF Programme has stated that the Central Bank of The Gambia (CBG) has adopted an adequately accommodative monetary policy stance during the Pandemic to lower the policy rate from 12.5 to the end-2019 to 10% from Q2 2020 through Q1 2022.

The report highlighted that the required reserves ratio also reduced from 15 to 13% providing additional liquidity to banks, indicating this helped the average yield on government papers to decline from around 4.86% at the end of 2019 to 2.67 percent at the end-2021.

"Private sector credit remained flat in 2020 but it has been recovering. Credit volume is expected to surpass the pre-pandemic trend at end-2022. CBG is tightening the monetary policy stance (2022Q2 MPC) in response to rising inflationary pressures and recovery in credit growth. MPC increased the policy rate by 100 basis points to 11%."

In the external sector, the report stated that the current account widened in 2021 after a contraction in 2020 mirroring the movement in imports. It added that slow tourist arrivals lowered service exports but strong remittance inflow helped support the accumulation of a strong reserve that was amplified by the US$85 million SDR allocation in August-2021.

"Exchange rates remained broadly stable during the pandemic with some recent depreciation against the Dollars associated with some appreciation against the Euro and the Pound as the Dollar strengthens globally. Soaring food & energy prices linked to the Ukraine war will put additional pressure on the current account and on international reserves that have slightly declined in recent months."

The report continued that the current account is projected to remain high in the medium term to accommodate recovery-induced imports and high commodity prices.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X