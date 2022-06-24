Gambia: IOM, Partners Launch Joint Migration Support Programme

The International Organisation for (IOM) in collaboration with partners such as the International Trade Centre (ITC), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Gambia Government has launched a joint Migration Trust Fund Programme.

The launch was held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre in Bijilo.

The event was held on the theme: "Addressing the drivers and causes of migration-related vulnerabilities among border communities along the Trans-Gambia Transport Corridor.

The programme seeks to address the challenges of security, safety and prosperity in a novel approach throughout inter-linked interventions.

It is being funded by the Migration Multi-partner Fund, which is the UN financing mechanisms dedicated to supporting member states, UN systems and other stakeholders in the national implementation of Global Compact for Migration.

However, the main focus of the programme is the Trans-Gambia transport corridors, with a special emphasis on the Senegambia Bridge, which along its significant boost of migration, mobility and economic activities between the northern and southern halves of The Gambia, has also amplified vulnerabilities, especially for women and youths in border communities.

The programme is budgeted at $2. 35 million and will geographically cover North Bank Region (NBR) for 2 years starting 2022 to 2024.

Speaking at the ceremony, Yassin Gai, International Trade Center, expressed gratitude to the Ministries of Trade and Interior and other partners for the consultation, collaboration and engagement since the signing of the joint programme.

"Over the last 6 months we have embarked on a number of assessments on and consultations and developed the work plan that the project steering committee will review in its inaugural meeting right after a launch event."

She explained that despite this positive outlook, the bridge has contributed to amplifying vulnerabilities, especially for women and youth in the border communities along this busy route.

She observed that giving the country vast porous and sparsely monitored borders, the border communities in Jarra west Lower River Region and Upper Baddibu in the North Bank Region are particularly affected.