Gambia: GWA Trains Wrestlers, Referees in Janjanbureh

The Gambia Wrestling Association will today wrap up a three day training workshop for practicing wrestlers and regional referees at the Janjanbureh Youth Center in the Central River Region (CRR).

Declaring the workshop open, Demba Ceesay, representative of the governor of CRR, said wrestling is not only a tradition but a sport which youths can make a good living from.

He said that the government alone cannot develop sports and therefore, called for everyone's collective responsibility.

"In anything you do, one needs to believe in his or her potential and work very hard to make it in life," he started.

Chris Addy-Nayo, project leader, said the objective of the project was to create opportunities for the youths, improve their livelihoods and reduce poverty within communities.

Serign Modou Faye, the president of The Gambia Wrestling Association, said his association will not relent in its efforts to build the capacities of its stakeholders.

"We have held series of training sessions in different communities and will have one in every region before the project phases out," he promised.

He went on to urge all participants to make best use of the opportunity, while urging them to share the knowledge gained with their people upon their return.

The chief executive officer of Janjanbureh Area Council, Paa Sait Ceesay, described wrestling as a deeply rooted culture that needs to be developed.

He thanked GWA for involving the people through their area council, adding that bringing the workshop to Janjanbureh shows that the association is decentralising its activities.

Alagie Abdoulie Bojang, desk officer for Wrestling, urged trainees to engage their trainers to get the best out of them.

Pa Ousman Bouy of GCCI, highlighted the role of his institution in the implementation of the project.

The three days convergence brought together 30 participants selected across the seven regions of the country.