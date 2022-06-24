Gambia: Zizo Art Studio Holds Art Exhibition

Zizo Art Studio recently held an art exhibition designed to showcase the importance of visual art in the today's fast de developing world.

The exhibition was also designed to rally support for women empowerment in view of their significant role in giving care and other societal developments.

The event, organised in honor of African women was held at a local restaurant in Senegambia.

However, the theme of this year's exhibition is 'Musoor showcase of the pride of African women.'

"Visual art is a fundamental component of the human experience reflecting the world and the time in which we live. Art can helps us to understand history, culture, lives, and the experience of others in a manner that cannot be achieved through other means."

It also teach learners about color, layout, perspective, and balance: all techniques that are necessary in presentations (visual, digital) of academic work.

The artist uses this work to advocate for women rights. He displayed advocacy words on the portrait such as "Stop violence against women, no to Gender Based Violence, no to rape, love should not hurt and other advocacy statements.

In his statement, Mr Zoker Zoker said he featured portrait of the African woman in his exhibition as result of his love and appreciation for women, especially the African woman.

"I am delighted putting something valuable in the minds of people using visual arts."

Zoker expressed gratitude to National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC) for supporting him in his struggle to transform the art industry.

"The future of the art industry is clear and bright in this country." he assured.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Tourism and Culture, Hassoum Ceesay, director for NACA commended Mr. Zoker for venturing into the creative art industry, saying the venture could play a crucial role in the development of the tourism industry and the The Gambia as whole.

"I urge you to keep up the momentum to ensure sustainable development in the creative art industry," he said.

DG Ceesay assured that the Gambia government through the Ministry of Tourism and Culture will continue to support people who ventured in the art creative industry.

Milton Kamanda, an actor who also chaired the event, called on all and sundry to support the young artist to be able to market his talents to contribute to national development through the art industry.

He advised all youth working in the to take their various professions seriously.

This sector, he said, would play a pivotal role in national development.