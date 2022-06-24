Liberia: FDA Boss Speaks On Achievements

23 June 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Managing Director of the Forestry Development Authority, C. Mike Doyen says the sector is making progress in ensuring that the sector works better for the good of the citizens.

Speaking at a conference in Paynesville, MD Doyen said as a sector, they projected the total of US$50 million to be received through grant from partners of Liberia.

He said that they are making gains in getting the funds from their partners.

To date, two of Liberia's partners, the United States of America and the government of Sweden have made payments of 28 million out of the 50 million they projected as an institution.

Giving a breakdown, MD Doyen said the United States Government provided the amount of 20 million while the government of Sweden provided the 8 million.

Speaking with confidence, the FDA boss said he is of the conviction that the sector will receive more than the projected amount on grounds that many of their partners have expressed interest in investing in the Liberian forest.

He indicated that discussions are ongoing between the FDA and other partners to include European Union and the government Germany.

According to him, it is a fruitful conversation with those partners which fruit will be insight very soon.

"So these are things that we are doing here at FDA" he said.

The FDA boss praised president George M. Weah led government for lobbying with counterparts outside of Liberia, engagement he said has brought gains to the sector.

But commenting on a recent report by a local journalist, Mai Azango of Front Page Africa, he was shocked by her publication in which she wrote

That Liberia failed to get some US$16 million because of his failure to attend a donor conference in Ivory Coast.

He said the publication was all lies, adding that at no time was there a donor conference in Ivory Coast at that time as claimed by the publication.

MD Doyen clarified that the only meeting held in Ivory Coast was a retained discussion on Trans boundary issues which allowed species to freely cross over from one point to another.

"This is a meeting we usually have and it is not a donor conference," he said.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X