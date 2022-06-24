Liberia: FDA Boss Speaks On Achievements

The Managing Director of the Forestry Development Authority, C. Mike Doyen says the sector is making progress in ensuring that the sector works better for the good of the citizens.

Speaking at a conference in Paynesville, MD Doyen said as a sector, they projected the total of US$50 million to be received through grant from partners of Liberia.

He said that they are making gains in getting the funds from their partners.

To date, two of Liberia's partners, the United States of America and the government of Sweden have made payments of 28 million out of the 50 million they projected as an institution.

Giving a breakdown, MD Doyen said the United States Government provided the amount of 20 million while the government of Sweden provided the 8 million.

Speaking with confidence, the FDA boss said he is of the conviction that the sector will receive more than the projected amount on grounds that many of their partners have expressed interest in investing in the Liberian forest.

He indicated that discussions are ongoing between the FDA and other partners to include European Union and the government Germany.

According to him, it is a fruitful conversation with those partners which fruit will be insight very soon.

"So these are things that we are doing here at FDA" he said.

The FDA boss praised president George M. Weah led government for lobbying with counterparts outside of Liberia, engagement he said has brought gains to the sector.

But commenting on a recent report by a local journalist, Mai Azango of Front Page Africa, he was shocked by her publication in which she wrote

That Liberia failed to get some US$16 million because of his failure to attend a donor conference in Ivory Coast.

He said the publication was all lies, adding that at no time was there a donor conference in Ivory Coast at that time as claimed by the publication.

MD Doyen clarified that the only meeting held in Ivory Coast was a retained discussion on Trans boundary issues which allowed species to freely cross over from one point to another.

"This is a meeting we usually have and it is not a donor conference," he said.