Rwanda: The New Times Reporter Named Among Best African Sports Writers

Edmund Okai Gyimah, a reporter for The New Times, has been named among the best sports writers on the continent by AIPC Sports Media Awards.

Ranked at number seven this year, this is the second time in a row Gyimah has made it to top ten in the annual awards. He completed top ten last year.

The Ghana-born reporter joined The New Times in October 2021, and has since made a name for himself as a reliable member of our sports desk.

"This is a proud moment for me and my employers (The New Times). I'm happy to be among top ten sports writers on the continent again," he said.

"I also thank God for the achievement, and for giving me the energy to do what I love."

The International Sports Press Association (AIPC) has 160 national associations throughout the world, and regularly honours excellence through its international awards.