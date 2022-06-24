Ghana: Mahama - Holding Govt Accountable Not Preserve of Opposition Parties

24 June 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Former President Mahama, has postulated that the duty of holding those in government accountable is not a sole preserve of the opposition parties but also the citizenry.

"As citizens, we must not leave the duty of holding those in government to only opposition parties but hold the current political leadership of the country to accountability and demand higher standards of governance," he stressed.

Former President Mahama explained that the duty to hold those in government accountable, was not a sole preserve of the opposition, but a collective democratic responsibility of Ghanaians.

He made the call when he joined the chiefs and people of Paga in the Kassena-Nankana West District for Pe Awiah Awumpaga II, the Paga-Pio's 50th anniversary commemorative thanksgiving mass and presented a cash amount of GH¢10,000, a bull, a ram, 10 bags of rice, cartons of tomatoes and oil, among others, towards the celebration of the anniversary.

The former president stated that "effects of bad governance impacted the citizenry and it is imperative not to limit role of democratic governance to just queuing to vote during elections but we in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are alive to our responsibility of holding those in government to probity, accountability, transparency and ensuring we shine the light brightly on the way our country is governed.

"That duty is, however, not the sole preserve of opposition parties but every one of us has a duty to join the effort to demand higher standards of governance, probity, transparency and accountability from those we give our mandate to, to run our affairs because effects of bad governance impact all of us, as we are currently witnessing.

"It is important we do not limit our role in democratic governance to just queuing to vote during elections but sustaining our interest in the way that mandate is utilised and the difficulties Ghanaians are currently experiencing are due to inability of current administration to properly manage the country's economy," former President Mahama bemoaned.

He complained about hard times which was further exacerbated by deep-rooted corruption, growing unemployment and nepotism in the government which was indisputable the economy was in dire straits, palpable suffering, hardships all over, decadent nepotism, glaring incompetence and overwhelming consensus that we are moving in the wrong direction.

Former President Mahama extolled, Pe Awiah Awumpaga II for his exemplary leadership, selfless dedication to the development of the area, served three terms as president of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, dynamic, proactive leader through whom Paga has attained tremendous progress, growth, development in the areas of health, education, tourism among others, continuous respect for constitutional provisions barring traditional authorities from dabbling in partisan politics, adding that worthy of emulation by traditional leaders.

