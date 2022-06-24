Ghana: Awareness Workshop On Terrorism Held At Kpassa

Kpassa — A one-day workshop on awareness creation on terrorism and the threat it posed to the nation ended yesterday at Kpassa in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region.

Participants called on residents to be vigilant and to report people with suspicious characters to the security agencies to help prevent terrorists from carrying out their nefarious activities in the region.

The workshop, which was organised by the Oti Regional Security Council (OREGSEC), was attended by service commanders from the nine Districts including the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and other stakeholders including chiefs and parents.

Addressing the participants, Chairman of the OREGSEC, who is also the Regional Minister (RM), Dr Joshua Makubu said similar workshops had been organised in the districts to educate stakeholders on the activities of terrorists.

It further aimed appreciating the need to collaborate with security agencies by providing relevant and timely information on doubtful characters to them.

Dr Makubu noted that even though the security agencies were prepared to handle any security threat to the region in particular and the country in general, issues of security should be seen as a collective responsibility, by all and should not be left in the hands of the security agencies alone, since citizens had crucial roles to play by providing information to the police.

He, therefore, directed Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) and commanders of the various security agencies in the region to as a matter of importance to ensure that borders in their respective areas were kept safe to prevent unlawful entry by terrorists to help maintain the peace and stability in the region.

The Regional Minister, appealed to parents to ensure that they live up to their parental responsibilities by providing effective guidance to their children to ensure that they would not be easily influenced by strangers.

They should also not to be in the company of peer groups that could influence them to dabble in illicit drugs.

Dr Makubu disclosed that the Security Council had observed with concern the existence of ghetto in the region, where the youth engaged in the use of illicit drugs, therefore they would be police swoops soon.

The Nkwanta North District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr William Nawungma Kidignang advised hotel operators and landlords to be vigilant about their clients and tenants by monitoring their activities.

"It should include the type of work they do, the kind of people who accompanied them to the hotel and the houses and if not satisfied with their activities, should report to the police for the necessary action," he added.