Ghana: Police Receive Ghc50, 000 for Arresting 'Killer' Chinese Woman

The Ghana Association of Chinese Society on Wednesday, donated GHc50, 000 cash to the Dansoman Divisional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service, for arresting Jacob Kwesi Acquah, who allegedly murdered a Chinese woman, at Dansoman.

The association said the donation was its appreciation for the diligent investigation leading to the arrest of the suspect, currently being prosecuted before the Kaneshie District Court, in Accra.

Presenting the cash, Mr Hong Tang, President of the association, said the police played an important role in ensuring the safety of Ghanaians and other nationals living in Ghana.

"We are so impressed by the speed with which the police apprehended the suspects in the murder case, and so we would like express appreciation to the police."

Mr Tang, accompanied by a compatriot, Yan Li Quan of Ghana Chinese News said he contributed GHC30, 000 while Chinese Cement Factory in Kumasi contributed GHC20, 000.

He stressed the need to strengthen the bond of friendship between the Ghana Police Service and the Chinese community in Ghana.

For his part, Assistant Commissioner of Police Joseph Owusu-Bempah, Divisional Commander, Dansoman, expressed his profound gratitude to the Chinese Society in Ghana for donating to the police.

He told them that the police carries out its duties in accordance with the law and does not expect anything in return.

ACP Owusu-Bempah said the work of the police was a thankless one and that as personnel strive to deliver excellent, professional service, those who flouted the law were punished.

Acquah, 37, a former employee of the deceased, was said to have gone to her house to demand the phone number of her house help.

When Xiong proceeded to her bedroom to get the phone number for Acquah, he followed her, pushed her onto the bed and strangled her with a pillow, allegedly.

Acquah was also said to have smashed the deceased's head, several times, on the floor and on a metallic sliding door.

He also used the metal part of a shower handle to strike her several times, allegedly.

Two other accomplices, Faustina Otimah, a 21-year-old house help, and Memunatu Allotey, a trader, alleged to have facilitated the murder by assisting Acquah, also appeared before the Kaneshie District Court are being held for abetment of crime, to wit murder.