Rwanda: Four Players in Domestic League Who Could Secure Deals Abroad

The 2022 summer transfer window has opened with many players across the globe set to move to new clubs, in new countries.

Over the last couple of years, the Rwandan Premier League has seen an upsurge in the movement of players outside with the likes of Abdul Rwatubyaye, Ange Mutsinzi, and a host of others getting decent contracts abroad.

Times Sport takes a look at four players in the just concluded domestic league season who could move to ply their trade abroad.

Sadick Sulley (Bugesera)

The Ghanaian attacker who features for Bugesera FC has already been invited by Dutch Eredivise side Sparta Rotterdam for trials and he is set to leave for the Netherlands next week.

If everything goes well, the 22-year-old forward will sign for the Dutch club this summer. He netted eight league goals in the 2021/2022 Rwanda Premier League.

Abedi Bigirimana (Kiyovu)

The talented attacking midfielder is on the wanted list of all the big clubs in Tanzania namely Simba, Yanga and Azam.

Scouts from Simba and Yanga were in Kigali in the middle of the season to watch him and positive reports were sent back to Tanzania.

Bigirimana netted 13 league goals for SC Kiyovu last season.

Jacques Tuyisenge (APR)

The club skipper is likely to move out unless he and head coach Adil Mohamed settle their differences.

Both men have accused each other of sabotaging and it is clear they do not feel happy working together.

Tuyisenge could make a move outside with Kenya, Tanzania or Ethiopia being his likely destination.

Michael Sarpong (AS Kigali)

The former Rayon Sports striker joined AS Kigali on a three-month deal after parting ways with Saudi Arabia second tier side Al Nahda.

Sarpong's contract with AS Kigali will expire after the Peace Cup final on June 28, and a move to South Africa is very likely.