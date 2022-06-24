Rwanda: Formula One Icon Hamilton Defends Rwandan Schiff After Online Abuse

Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton has jumped to the aid for Naomi Schiff after the Rwandan motorsport commentator was abused on Twitter.

Schiff, 28, is a race analyst for Sky Sports' Formula One show, 'Any Driven Monday', and attached on social media, with user questioning knowledge in motorsport.

Briton Hamilton, widely viewed as the greatest Formula One driver, defended Schiff via Twitter as he highlighted her credentials.

"Naomi is an ex-professional racing driver and totally qualified to give her opinion as part of the Sky (Sports) team," Hamilton tweeted.

"She's been a great asset since joining and we should welcome more representative broadcasting with open arms. Still have a long way to go to change these attitudes in sports."

Schiff, on her part, condemned the personal attack and advised people to use social media platforms in a constructive manner.

"Remember that your words do have impact and that, therefore, we should do something positive with these platforms and be kind to one another," she said.

Schiff was born to a Rwandan mother and a Belgian father in South Africa in May 1994. She started racing at the age of 11 and has won various laurels including the 2014 Clio Cup Asia Championship.