Rwanda: World Cup Qualifiers - Habimana Looks to Build Off Bal Rookie Season

An indicator of the growing passion for the sport in Rwanda, and across the continent, is BK Arena. It has become "the hub for professional sports events in Africa" according to Ntore Habimana, whose current team, Rwandan Energy Group (REG), calls the facility home.

Last season was Habimana's first as a professional, though not his first taste of high-level basketball since graduating. The Mississauga, Ontario, native was invited last year to play for the Rwandan national team, representing his father's country of origin.

It was Habimana's performance with the national team that put him on REG's radar. Entry into the BAL is awarded to teams who win their domestic leagues. Because there is a significant step up in competition to the BAL, teams round out their rosters with new players.

Ntore Habimana made his debut international for Rwanda last year. He is seen here in action against Cameroon earlier this year in Senegal. Photo: FIBA.

For the Rwandan champions, Habimana was one of five recruits heading into the second BAL season. "Playing on the national team, they saw my skills and ability."

While Habimana may not have played heavy minutes with REG, he says playing in the BAL was invaluable to his development as a basketball player.

"It's good to be around players that have been playing professional ball for five-plus years ... just as a learning experience."

Part of that learning experience has been adapting to a different style of play.

"Overall, playing in Africa is more physical," said Habimana. "I always try to hone my game the way the game's being officiated or the way it's going. As a basketball player, you're kind of used to having to adjust."

The adjustment Habimana has had to make is rather significant.

Habimana lined up primarily as a power forward for the Golden Hawks in Canada, where almost every team runs a small-ball lineup, the 6'5" baller would be somewhat out of place in the BAL.

"Playing pro, I'm kind of undersized as a power forward, so I'm more of a point guard now."

Fitting, given that Habimana has always been an exceptional playmaker. He led the Golden Hawks in assists in his final season, averaging 3.3 per game in 2018-19. Head Coach and Manager of Basketball Operations Justin Serresse has even previously described him as a "point forward".

"He's a point guard playing the four."

"I've always thought of myself as a point guard," said Habimana, "now that I am one, I just have to be confident in my role and keep going."

Though REG claimed the top seed in the Sahara conference during the BAL regular season, they were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Cameroonian club FAP Yaoundé on May 21.

Now, Habimana's focus is turned to the upcoming third window of the 2023 FIBA Word Cup Africa qualifiers.

"It's going to be my fourth time playing with the national team, so I'm kind of getting used to it now," said Habimana, adding that "It's not every day that you're able to represent a whole country."

"You see people on the street, and they know who you are, thank you for representing them properly. When other people look up to you, even the kids ... it's just a great honour."

Rwanda currently sits last in their pool with a 0-3 record. Despite this, "we feel pretty confident going into this window," said Habimana.

Three of four teams from each pool advance to the next round, so Rwanda will have to win two games to stay in the competition. What's more, Habimana and the rest of the team will be in front of home fans at BK Arena.

"I feel like getting two wins should be, not easy, but doable," said Habimana. "There's a huge fan base out here for basketball in general. A lot of the kids love basketball, so they'll come out and support."

After spending this week in Egypt for a few warm-up games, the national team will return home to face South Sudan on July 1, then play Cameroon and Tunisia the next two days.

"We know they're going to pack the arena, so having that fan support is going to be amazing."