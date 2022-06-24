Rwanda: AS Kigali in Buoyant Mood Ahead of Peace Cup Final

AS Kigali head coach, Andre Casa Mbungo, has said he is optimistic about his side's chances of retaining the Peace Cup when they face domestic giants APR in the final on June 28.

League champions APR stormed into the final after seeing off rivals Rayon Sports in semi-finals, while AS Kigali ousted Police.

In an interview, Mbungo admitted that APR are favourites, but insisted his players have what it takes to clinch the title. "We know the final will be hard, APR will offer a tricky test bur we have our own strengths and what it takes to win."

Seven years ago, Mbungo guided Police to their first and only major title to date after beating APR in the 2015 Peace Cup final.

Peace Cup winners represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup, and Mbungo's men will be looking to Peace Cup glory, but also the ticket to play continental club football next season.

Should APR come out on top for a League - Peace Cup double, SC Kiyovu will feature in the Confederation Cup as first runners-up of the 2021/22 Rwanda Premier League.

AS Kigali have lifted the Peace on each of the previous three finals they played in 2001, 2013 and 2019. The competition was not held in 2020 and 2021 owing to the Covid-19 disruptions.

June 28

APR Vs AS Kigali