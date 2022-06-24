Rwanda: Kiyovu Close in on Congolese Striker Chris Mugalu

Rwandan Premier League side SC Kiyovu have initiated talks with Simba SC striker Chris Mugalu over a possible transfer.

Times Sport can confirm that the Congolese forward's current contract will be not extended at Simba and he is set to leave the club on June 30.

Kiyovu have already approached him for a possible deal, but, according to our sources, the player is still weighing up his options.

The Green Baggies relied on Burundian offensive midfielder Abedi Bigirimana for goals in the just ended season and they are now on search a formidable forward to lead their front-line.

Mugalu, 31, joined Simba from Zambian outfit Lusaka Dynamos in 2017.