Rwanda to Host 73rd FIFA Congress in March 2023

24 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

The world football governing body (Fifa) has settled on Rwanda to host the 73rd FIFA Congress, during which the Fifa presidential elections will be held.

The Fifa Executive Committee on Thursday, June 23, endorsed Kigali to host the high level congress, less than four years after the country hosted the Fifa Council Meeting in October 2018.

Rwanda has over the last few years carved a niche for itself as a favourite destination for global events.

The country hosted the 2016 African Nations Championships (CHAN), the 27th African Union (AU) Summit in 2016, the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol in 2019, the 2021 Basketball and Volleyball African championships and the finals for both the 2021 and 2022 Basketball Africa League.

Currently, Rwanda is hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), just 13 years after joining the 54-nation community. CHOGM is held in Africa for the first time since 2007.

