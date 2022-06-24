Rwanda: Olympic Day Marked With Sports Outreach in Bugesera

The Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC), on Thursday, June 23, joined 500 students from the Rwanda Children Christian School at Gasore Serge Foundation in Bugesera district, to celebrate the Olympic Day 2022.

Marked on June 23 every year, officials say the Olympic Day is a celebration of sport, health, and being together. It invites everyone around the globe to be active and move together with purpose.

Sports organisations and stakeholders around the world commemorate the day the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was founded at the Sorbonne in Paris, where Pierre de Coubertin rallied the revival of the Ancient Olympic Games on June 23, 1894.

As part of the celebrations in Rwanda this year, RNOSC engaged the youngsters in various sports, including an Olympic Day Run, 3x3 basketball, karate, aerobics and traditional games performed by a group of elderly people with the aim of passing the knowledge onto young generations.

"We are happy to work together with RNOSC to celebrate the Olympic Day this year. It is a great opportunity for our children to know and participate in some sports disciplines that they were not used to, for example Basketball 3X3 and traditional games," said Serge Gasore, the founder of the Gasore Serge Foundation.

"Through these sports, they can learn some Olympic values that can assist them to become good sports personalities, and good students," he further noted.

Pamela Girimbabazi Rugabira, a three-time Olympian who is an advisor at RNOSC, also spoke about the importance of the Olympic Day celebrations.

"Every year, we celebrate this day with youngsters, especially students from lower schools, so that we can help them grow up doing and loving sports. We teach them Olympic values and how they can apply them in their daily lives," she said.

She added: "We also bring them their older counterparts who managed to participate in Olympic Games so they can play together and inspire them on this important day. It helps them grow up knowing the meaning of the Olympics, and having the desire to participate in them."