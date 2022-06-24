Zimbabwe: Nac Partners Diagnostic Lab Suppliers in Pro-Am

The National Aids Council has this year partnered Diagnostic Laboratory Suppliers in the 2022 Zimbabwe Ladies Golf Union professional and amateur golfers' tournament which is aimed at raising resources to support anti-cancer initiatives.

The fourth edition of the tournament will be held from July 15 to 17 at Royal Harare, with several professional and amateur golfers expected to take part in the US$34 000 tournament.

The Zimbabwe Ladies Golf Union Pro-Am was launched at Royal Harare yesterday with Harare Metropolitan Minister of State and Devolution, Oliver Chidau, as the guest of honour.

This year's tournament will see professional and amateurs compete for the prizes. Speaking at the official launch, Chidau said he is happy with the progress the ZLGU is making and urged women to be screened for cancer in time.

Diagnostic Laboratory Suppliers managing director Edgar Chandiwana was excited to be part of the Pro-Am and revealed they look forward to more of these events, after they had chipped in with US$16 000.

"We are very glad that we have managed to be part of this event and we are thankful to ZLGU for giving us this opportunity to work with them.

"Every woman who is to attend will be given a self-sampling kit and allowed self-sample either during the tournament as we will have convenient structures for that or they will do so in the comfort of their homes.

"We encourage every golfer to bring a sister or a friend as there will be free HPV testing for invited guests. A small package will be on offer for every golfer who is to invite another person for the tests and the tested results will be available at the end of every round," said Chandiwana

Bernard Madzima, the NAC Chief Executive Officer, said the increase in the number and occurrence of anti-cancer awareness and containment measures, childhood anti-cancer initiatives remain underfunded.

"It is in this regard that NAC has decided to partner Medical Laboratory Suppliers to raise awareness around HIV and cervical cancer as well as other related emergencies. "The partnership we have entered into with Diagnostic Laboratory Suppliers and the Zimbabwe Ladies Golf Association for this Pro-AM golf tournament highlights the direction we are pursuing.

"The events in the past three years have justified our approach and we have combined efforts to deliver this intervention after noting that the cases of cervical cancer are increasing and most women seek treatment when it is too late," said Madzima. Harare Province Ladies Golf Union captain Olivia Nyamwanza said she felt honoured to have the tournament back for the fourth time and believes they will have a good turnout.

"We are very excited to have the Pro-Am back this year and we are looking forward to a good turnout," said Nyamwanza.