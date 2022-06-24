South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - June 24, 2022

Wage Disputes by Power Utility Workers to Bring More Blackouts

After failing to reach on an agreement during wage negotiations with striking workers, national power utility Eskom confirmed additional load shedding will be implemented. Participants in the "unprotected" strike action intimidated other employees and blocked roads to power stations. The national grid has been put under severe strain after Eskom workers downed tools at nine power stations. "Eskom appeals to its labour partners and striking employees to embrace the higher purpose of putting the people of South Africa first," a statement read. As solutions to the wage deadlock continue, Eskom appealed to law enforcement for assistance.

Health Institute Warns More Monkeypox Cases May Be Recorded After Confirming First Case

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has warned that more cases of monkeypox may be confirmed in the coming days following confirmation of a 30-year-old man in Gauteng being the first in the country to be infected. Calls for a plan to control the virus have been made by Professor Cheryl Cohen of the NICD who added: "What we at NICD are recommending is that this is all part of Covid moving to be more like other respiratory diseases, so if you have flu or any other respiratory disease, you should be staying at home and most of those diseases, we recommend stay at home until the symptoms have resolved."

Prosecuting Authority Expected to Take Action on State Capture Report Findings

The final release of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture report has left the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), along with other law enforcement agencies, with the responsibility of taking action on the findings. Over 1,400 people were implicated during the 4-year commission which probed alleged corruption between government officials and individuals in the private sector. "I think future-proofing the democracy against state capture really becomes the challenge now and should become the priority and focus of the government going forward," said Executive Director of Corruption Watch Karam Singh. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to present a response plan to the commission's findings in four months.