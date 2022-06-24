Namibia: Geingob in Kigali for Commonwealth Meeting

24 June 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

President Hage Geingob arrived in Rwanda on Wednesday evening for the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Geingob flew directly from Qatar where he attended the second Qatar Economic Forum.

The CHOGM started yesterday and will end tomorrow.

Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari yesterday said on the margins of the CHOGM, Geingob will be holding meetings with other heads of government and business leaders.

He is scheduled to engage Prince of Charles, Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness, Tanzanian president Samia Hassan and Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana.

"President Geingob will also meet business leaders who are interested in the energy space in Namibia," said Hengari.

"The visit of the President has both the multilateral dimension of commonwealth, the issues within the commonwealth, support for countries within the commonwealth as well as business aspects in as far they relate to the economic diplomacy of Namibia."

Yesterday, Geingob and some members of the Namibian delegation met with Australian businessman, John Andrew Forrest.

NBC reported Forrest, who is a former CEO of Fortescue Metals Group, has further expressed interest in Namibia's green hydrogen energy development ambitions.

The theme for CHOGM 2022 is 'Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming'.

Heads of government are expected to reaffirm their commitment to upholding the Commonwealth Charter, which focuses on democracy, human rights, the rule of law, as well as economic opportunities and sustainable development.

