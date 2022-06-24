Nigeria: Charly Boy Reacts to Ekweremadu's Arrest, Describes Nigerian Politicians As 'Demonic'

Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy has waded into the controversy involving former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice.

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife Beatrice, were, yesterday, remanded in the UK Police custody, after they were arraigned before the Uxbridge Magistrates' Court for alleged conspiracy to facilitate the travel of another person for organ harvesting.

The UK Metropolitan Police had, in a statement confirming the arrest of the couple, said the duo were charged to court, following an investigation by the police' specialist crime team.

According to the Metropolitan Police, investigation was launched into the allegation, after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation, in May 2022.

The court denied them bail and adjourned the matter to July 7.

Charly Boy, via his Twitter page, described Nigerian politicians as 'demonic'.

His tweet read: " Ekweremadu's daughter needed a kidney transplant in London, na so dem go pick one under 18 yrs person from one village give am passport to Britain.

"Alarm don blow, Ekweremadu arrested. All these our politicians are so demonic no be here."