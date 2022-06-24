Nigeria: Rivers 2023 - ADC Governorship Candidate Picks Tonto Dikeh As Running Mate

24 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David Royal

The Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Rivers State, Mr. Tonte Ibraye, has announced Nollywood controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The actress took to her official Instagram page on Friday to announce the news and as well thank the candidate for choosing her.

She wrote, "I thank Mr. Tonte Ibraye(@tonteibraye), the Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Rivers State for nominating me as his running mate.

"We are looking forward to investing massively in social protection, creating a social value system for young people, increasing women's inclusion in our governance system, supporting small businesses and strengthening our traditional institutions to be active players in the drive to bring sustainable development to the good people of Rivers State.

"I am glad to be a proud member of the #RiversRescueMission2023

Please get your PVC and join the movement.

You are the Future and The future is now!TonteTonto2023"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AMB. KING TONTO (@tontolet)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X