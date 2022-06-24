Algeria: Government Meeting - Public Service, Labor On Agenda

Algiers — Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane chaired Wednesday a meeting of the government devoted to the sectors of public service, labor, employment and social security, the Prime Ministers' Office said in a statement.

During its weekly meeting, the government examined the following points:

A draft bill completing the order n 06-03 of 15/07/2006 on the general status of the public service was presented and whose content focuses on the institution, for the employee, of the right to an unpaid leave for the creation of an enterprise.

It is important to underscore that the bill comes to enshrine the 44th commitment of President of the Republic and comes in parallel with the bill modifying the law n 90-11 of 21/04/1990 on work relationships, initiated in order to ensure the aforementioned right to the workers.

One-year leave is given to the employees who want to create an enterprise with the possibility of a six-month extension, and thereby the employee's work relationship is temporarily suspended as well as his salary. However, he has the right to social security, in accordance with the legislation and regulations in force.

The government examined a draft bill which aims to determine the principles and rules inherent to the trade union freedom and the protection of the exercise of the trade union right and which also aims to adapt the content of the current measures to the provisions of the Constitution.

This draft bill comes within the framework of the implementation of the instructions of President of the Republic aiming at promoting the socio-professional component of the workers.

In accordance with the established procedures, this bill will be examined during the next Council of ministers.