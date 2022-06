Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received Tuesday, in Algiers, the Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Abou Al Gheit.

The audience took place at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ramtane Lamamra and Principal Private Secretary at the Presidency of the Republic Abdelaziz Khellaf.