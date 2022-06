Assistant Interior Minister and head of Egypt's official Hajj mission Alaa el Ahmadi said the first batch of lottery pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia's Medina.

He told MENA on Friday that the batch comprises 1,100 pilgrims, who will be staying at a luxury hotel.

The other batches of pilgrims will be arriving in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

The mission officials have taken all necessary measures to provide a high standard of comfort to the pilgrims.

MENA