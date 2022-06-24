South Africa: Launch of the UCT Digital Bootcamp

The University of Cape Town (UCT) launched the UCT Digital Bootcamp, an innovative pilot project as part of the institution's Vision 2030, which focuses on the digital economy and digital jobs.

In partnership with Umuzi and top corporates in South Africa, the UCT Digital Bootcamp will offer sponsored training to eligible UCT interrupted studies students or UCT graduates who have not been able to find a job since graduating three or more years ago. No previous digital experience or skills are required.

For more information about the programme visit, http://www.uct.ac.za/main/explore-uct/strategic-initiatives/uct-digital-bootcamp.