Tunis/Tunisia — The general success rate for the main session of the 2022 baccalaureate exam stands at 37.97%.

According to the Ministry of Education figures, published on Friday morning, out of 134,965 applicants, 126,875 (94.01%) sat for the exam, 48,178 (37.97%) have passed the exam, 38,463 (30.32%) will re-sit and 38,961 have failed (30.71%).