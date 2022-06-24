Tanzania: Put People At Centre of Every Decision Made, CCM NEC Members Urge

DECISIONS made at every stage of government or ruling party CCM hierarchy must put people at the centre in order to have a pro-people national development.

This call was made on Thursday by a member of the CCM National Executive Committee (NEC), Pemba North Region, Mr Omar Zubeir Mbwana, in a special interview on how to promote the national economy, especially the Zanzibar economy and on how CCM has fared in implementing its 2020 Election Manifesto.

NEC is a powerful CCM second supreme organ after the national conference, whose decisions have a weighty bearing on Tanzanian politics.

Mr Mbwana argued that development is about people's welfare; therefore, it is only logical that people remain at the centre of every decision made in the party and in the government.

He also called for strengthening of CCM from grassroots to national levels so that CCM can remain in power and serve Tanzanians.

On Zanzibar's blue economy, Mr Mbwana called for protection of the ocean's eco-system. He also called on the people to support Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi and his government of national unity.

Another CCM NEC member, Mr Ramadhani Shaibu Juma, echoed Mr Mbwana's assertion, saying for CCM to remain a powerful ruling party, party discipline must prevail at every stage of the party hierarchy, saying CCM must remain a powerful agent of change and a party that unites all Tanzanians.

"Zanzibar's economy is an economy dependent on the ocean and agriculture. Therefore, Zanzibar must do everything to secure investors to invest in every sector of the economy," he said.

Retired CCM Regional Chairman, Boraafya Sirima Juma, from Urban North Region, said retired party leaders must not inflame acrimonious relations within CCM but rather they should advise wisely those in power.

"Retired leaders must not interfere with the work and decisions of those in office. Every era has its unique peculiarities," he said, adding that the government of Dr Salmin Amour focused on building hotels and roads but it was subject of scorn.

"Today people see the fruits of those efforts, the nation is earning good revenue because of his wise investment decisions," he reminded.

CCM leadership at every level is reviewing its performance in serving Tanzanians based on 2020 election manifesto pledges in readiness for the 2025 General Election.