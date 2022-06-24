Tanzania: Ministry Calls for Public Awareness On Union Matters

THE Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office, Union and Environment, Dr Selemani Jafo has underscored the need for public awareness on Union matters, especially among the new generation, so that they live to protect it.

Opening a meeting organised to tap the economic opportunities availed in the Union, Dr Jafo said the public needs to be knowledgeable on the importance of the Union, as well as opportunities that are available.

"Awareness is key as the public must know the importance of the Union of Tanzania and Zanzibar and its attributes for the well-being of the people of both sides," he insisted.

If well informed, he said, the public will engage in economic development and welfare of the brotherhood thus striving for its strength and sustainability.

He used the platform to assure of the government commitment to address Union matters for the better, saying as of March this year, 11 out of 18 vexes have been resolved and removed from the list after talks from various levels.

Moreover, he said the remaining seven issues will be solved as the government wants to see the health of the Union.

He paid special tribute to President Samia Suluhu Hassan, saying within her one year in office, majority of the Union challenges have been addressed.

Dr Jafo said they are working on the best system which will be a foundation when it comes to addressing the Union issues, as they might come up from time to time, so that massive economic changes can be attained.

Speaking earlier, the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Abdallah Mitawi said the government is exploring all avenues to ensure they boost the economy of both parties of the Union.

So far, he said, they are harmonising law, policies and guidelines from Mainland and Zanzibar for smooth implementation of activities to attain the economic gains.