Nigeria: Reekado Banks, Crayon, Blaqbonez and Many More Deliver Night to Remember At Walkers District Ibadan

On Saturday June 18, Johnnie Walker took Ibadan by storm with the latest edition of The Walkers District. The grounds of Trans Amusement Park were painted a new kind of red and converted into 4 districts - Art, Fashion, Highball and Party - which would become the scene for the most exciting Walkers District party yet.

After thrilling experiences in Lagos and Abuja, it was the Pace Setter state's turn to feel the heat as Walkers District featured a slew of high-energy performances beginning with the crowning of the Next Talented Walkers, @iamceezay & @officialdjsketch_ who both walked away with ₦100,000 cash prizes. The party continued with more pulsating sets from Wanni & Handi, DJ YK Mule, Smallz The DJ and DJ Gabi.

The Highball District served up the most delicious Johnnie Walker Red Label cocktails all night before Mavin Records act, Crayon, performed the smash hit single Overloading setting the pace for the night. Reekado Banks stepped the vibe up before Blaqbonez brought the house down with a performance to remember.

Walkers District was designed to spotlight creatives in different communities who display the freedom to live their truth. Johnnie Walker aims to keep the passion alive by throwing the most memorable parties, creating beautiful murals and redesigning street design across cities in Nigeria.

