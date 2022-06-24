Kenya: Banks Re-Elect John Gachora as KBA Chair

Nairobi — The Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) membership has reelected NCBA Bank Managing Director and CEO John Gachora and Family Bank CEO Rebecca Mbithi as the advocacy group's Chairman and Vice Chair,for the period 2022 to 2023.

During KBA's Annual General Meeting held Thursday, bankers also elected Credit Bank Chief Executive Officer Betty Korir as Governing Council member, onboarding all the Association's member banks female CEOs to KBA's Governing Council.

Other female executives in the Association's Governing Council are Diamond Trust Bank Managing Director and CEO Nasim Devji and Mbithi.

In the AGM, Kenya Women Microfinance Bank (KWFT) was also incorporated as a member of the Governing Council, representing microfinance members of the Association.

Speaking during the AGM, Gachora commended member banks for continuing to stand with the community during the pandemic, and particularly contributing to the availability of Covid-19 vaccines for their employees, and their families.

"I would like to thank members for entrusting us with another year. We commit to continue working with you to support the industry," he said.

KBA Chief Executive Officer Habil Olaka welcomed Ecobank, Kenya Women Microfinance Bank and Credit Bank, noting that the Association would continue working with all member banks in contributing to the industry's long-term vision of reinforcing the industry's role in advancing Kenya's sustainable economic development.