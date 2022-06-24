Kenya: Banks Re-Elect John Gachora as KBA Chair

24 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

Nairobi — The Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) membership has reelected NCBA Bank Managing Director and CEO John Gachora and Family Bank CEO Rebecca Mbithi as the advocacy group's Chairman and Vice Chair,for the period 2022 to 2023.

During KBA's Annual General Meeting held Thursday, bankers also elected Credit Bank Chief Executive Officer Betty Korir as Governing Council member, onboarding all the Association's member banks female CEOs to KBA's Governing Council.

Other female executives in the Association's Governing Council are Diamond Trust Bank Managing Director and CEO Nasim Devji and Mbithi.

In the AGM, Kenya Women Microfinance Bank (KWFT) was also incorporated as a member of the Governing Council, representing microfinance members of the Association.

Speaking during the AGM, Gachora commended member banks for continuing to stand with the community during the pandemic, and particularly contributing to the availability of Covid-19 vaccines for their employees, and their families.

"I would like to thank members for entrusting us with another year. We commit to continue working with you to support the industry," he said.

KBA Chief Executive Officer Habil Olaka welcomed Ecobank, Kenya Women Microfinance Bank and Credit Bank, noting that the Association would continue working with all member banks in contributing to the industry's long-term vision of reinforcing the industry's role in advancing Kenya's sustainable economic development.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X