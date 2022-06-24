Kenya: The Ksh 120 Million Rally Cars at the WRC Safari Rally

As the World Rally Championship continues to work towards a more sustainable future, the championship has witnessed ground-breaking changes by pioneering hybrid cars. These new-generation of Rally1 cars are from three manufacturers, reigning champions Toyota Gazoo Racing, Hyundai Motorsport and M-Sport Ford.

Hyundai Motorsport

These plug-in hybrid-powered cars are built around an upgraded safety cell chassis, 100 percent fossil-free fuel and sustainable energy supplies that are key to the sport's commitment to a greener future.

The new hybrid challengers blend a 100kW electric motor with a competition-proven 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which has powered the sport's top-tier cars since 2011.

Toyota Gazoo Racing

The KES 120 Million hybrid car raises the car performance levels to more than 500hp whilst also reducing emissions as they prepare to compete across 13 rounds on four continents.

M-Sport Ford