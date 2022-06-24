Liberia: Ruling CDC Calls On Partisans to Avoid Behaviors Capable of Brewing Electoral Tension

Monrovia — The National Executive Committee of the Coalition for Democratic Change says it supports recent statements released by the UN and Liberia's international partners, which amongst other things, called on 'All parties to reject the use of violence and avoid making statements that could further increase tensions in the upcoming Lofa County senatorial by-election'.

The Leadership of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) says it embraces the position of Liberia's international partners and urge all partisans, members, sympathizers and supporters to be reminded of every citizen's responsibility to respect the rule of law, allow the expression of free speech without intimidation, and eschew violence at all times.

The CDC cautioned all partisans to exercise maximum tolerance while on the campaign trail, being cognizant of the party's unbending political will to hold firmly accountable anyone caught in the commission of violence or incendiary activities.

The leadership says it will remain constructively engaged at all levels of the party's grassroots structures, and look forward to working with all relevant stakeholders for the common good.

In this light, the CDC reassured the public, and national and international partners of the party's unconditional commitment to respect the rule of law and work for peace. Our 'track record of mainly peaceful elections' will continue to be enhanced and promoted.

"The CDC, a party of law and order, rejects the use of violence at all times and encourages all political parties, stakeholders and political actors to avoid utterances that fan the flames of hate, anger and conflict," it emphasized in a statement.

Additionally, the leadership of the CDC announced a Youth Development Framework, which is inspired by the strategic importance of young people as major human resources for development and key agents for social change.

This approach takes into consideration the need to equip young people with essential tools, education, information and training as basis for maximizing youth potential. When developed and harnessed, the youth has what it takes to accelerate market potential, contribute quota to national economic growth and technological innovation.

In pursuit of this strategy, the CDC looks forward to strengthening its commitment to young people and (while working through its National Youth League) will endeavor to increase opportunities that will ensure constructive youth participation in decision-making. The leadership of the Coalition for Democratic Change assured national and international stakeholders that the commitment of its vibrant youth base will never be exploited or 'Misused' for destructive 'Partisan politics. As already stated, the CDC remains committed to peaceful