Liberia: First Lady to Rebuild Orphanage Destroyed By Fire

Monrovia — First Lady Clar Marie Weah has assured the less fortunate children and their caretakers at "Love A Child" Orphanage in the VOA Community of her commitment to helping build a new home for them after fire completely destroyed the building accommodating them.

Speaking Thursday, June 23, 2022, when she handed over a consignment of assorted food supplies to the orphanage, Mrs. Weah said she was working hard, along with her office, to raise the needed resources so as to immediately begin the construction of a modern dormitory facility.

The Liberian First Lady used the occasion to call on kindhearted individuals, public and private institutions to join her in giving the orphans at "Love A Child" Orphanage a better home, as she praised the Liberia Revenue Authority, LRA, as the only institution that has offered a hand of support to the initiative.

"Love A Child" Orphanage was gutted by fire two years ago, burning down the 18-bedroom dormitory which hosted both the children and their caretakers.

The kids and their caretakers are now being sheltered in the "Daycare" section of the orphanage's school.

Mrs. Weah expressed regret over the tragic situation which was said to have resulted from an electric shock but also thanked God that not a single life was lost.

For their part, the caretakers of the orphanage thanked the First Lady for always looking out for the children through her regular consignments of assorted supplies and infrastructural interventions.

They also welcomed Mrs. Weah's commitment to rebuilding their home, while praying for God's blessings upon the First Lady.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the Mother of the Nation also lead her team in delivering assorted food supplies to the "Amazing Grace" Orphanage along the SKD Boulevard, where she expressed delight over the manner in which the fully refurbished facilities were being maintained.

Amazing Grace Orphanage was among several orphanages and schools fully rehabilitated in 2018.

Mrs. Weah said she was glad to see the various buildings including the school, dormitory, and auditorium, fully renovated nearly four years ago, being kept tidy and in good shape, noting that such proper care demonstrates the orphanage's gratitude.

In response, Amazing Grace orphanage management expressed profound appreciation to Mrs. Weah for her continued support, stating that only God will repay her.

The distribution of assorted food supplies to orphanages, which is expected to benefit over thirty orphanages in Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Bomi, and Grand Cape Mount Counties among others, is part of the First Lady's routine support for the upkeep of orphanages across Liberia.

In addition to the two orphanages served with supplies by the First Lady on Thursday, the Francis Gaskin and Magif Orphanages in the GSA Road and Du-port Road communities received their share of the supplies as delivered by Mrs. Weah's staffers.

The consignment being distributed to each of the orphanages monthly include rice, sugar, milk, and cornmeal, along with vegetable oil, canned beans, and cartons each of luncheon meat and sardine, among others.