Namibia: Siblings in Pre-Trial Appearance

Murder accused siblings who are accused of murdering the young Shannon Wasserfall, made their first pre-trial appearance in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

Azaan Madisia and Junior Mulundu appeared before Deputy Judge President Hosea Angula.

Deputy prosecutor general Antonia Verhoef informed the court the disclosure of the docket was made to their respective lawyers.

The State is waiting on the replies to its pre-trial memorandum in which the siblings will have to indicate what they admit and what they dispute.

Legal aid lawyers Tanya Klazen and Albert Titus for Madisia and Mulundu, respectively confirmed receipt of the disclosure and indicated to the court that they will submit their replies before 18 August when the case returns to court.

Madisia remains in custody at the Klein Windhoek police station and Mulundu at the section for trial-awaiting inmates at the Windhoek Correctional facility.

The duo, who has been in custody since their arrest in 2020, face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating or attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

The siblings, who pleaded not guilty in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court last year, are accused of murdering Wasserfall - a close friend of Madisia - in April 2020.

Madisia went on and reported Wasserfall missing and allegedly also took part in some of the searches conducted to find her.

However, a text message sent to Wasserfall's father that year led the police and investigators to the victim's shallow grave close to the Dunes Mall.

The message was later traced back to Madisia, who was arrested in November 2020.

Mulundu handed himself over several months later to the police at the Narraville police station for his part in the crime and was arrested.

He allegedly assisted his sister to dispose of Wasserfall's body.

They are accused of murdering Wasserfall before burying her in a shallow grave at the town.

Wasserfall was missing for almost six months last year.

They were initially represented by lawyer Gilroy Kasper, who had been a no-show at court during their last three appearances, resulting in them applying for legal aid.

Earlier police reports indicated Wasserfall was on 10 April allegedly reported missing by Madisia, who was her close friend.

The discovery of her remains, however, led to Madisia's arrest after police could positively place her at the murder scene.