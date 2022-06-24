Somalia: At Least 30 Children Died From Malnutrition At Kismayo Hospital

KISMAYO [SMN] - About 30 children have died of malnutrition in Kismayo, the regional capital of Lower Jubba, south of Somalia in the past few hours.

These children were brought from some areas controlled by Al-Shabaab in Jubaland, which were affected by the drought in Somalia.

The head of the malnutrition department at Kismayo Hospital, Faisal Adan Ibrahim, told VOA that about 400 people are currently being treated at the clinic.

Feisal also said that the malnutrition situation of children in the Juba regions is severe and has been severely affected by the drought, with many still displaced.

Areas and districts in the Jubba regions are still experiencing severe drought, which has impacted people, with the Jubbaland administration and aid agencies failing to respond.