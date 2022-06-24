Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Returns to Somalia After UAE Visit

24 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU [SMN] - The President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and a delegation led by him has returned to the country after a working visit to our brotherly country of the United Arab Emirates in recent days.

During his stay in the UAE, the President met with his counterpart to discuss bilateral relations, visa facilitation, trade flows, infrastructure development, banking development, and investment in our country.

Also, Mohamud, held a briefing with the Somali community and business community in the United Arab Emirates, listening to reports on their challenges and concerns, and told them that the government was working hard. paying attention to their complaints.

