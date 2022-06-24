Somalia: Ten Defendants Face Murder Charges in Beledweyne, Central Somalia

24 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU - The 27th division of the Armed Forces' court has started hearing charges against 10 soldiers in the SNA, including several retired soldiers.

Two of the soldiers are accused of deliberately killing a civilian man named Abdirashid Abdi Mahad-Alle in Beledweyne, the capital of the Hiran region.

Prosecutor Hassan Siyad (Tarsan), said the two soldiers, using drugs, committed the murder and asked the court to sentence them to life in prison for their crimes.

Meanwhile, the Prosecution has filed charges against eight other soldiers, demanding a lengthy investigation.

The chairman of the Armed Forces Court of Appeal, General Mohamed Amin, who closed the court session, said the cases would be decided by the court in the coming weeks.

