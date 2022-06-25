Nigeria: Hisbah Moves to Regulate Social Media in Kano

The Kano State Hisbah Board is currently making moves to regulate social media.

To this end, the board is in collaboration with Kano State Censorship Board (KSCB).

Ismail Na'abba Afakallah, Executive Director of KSCB, disclosed this in an interview.

He said although his board is primarily for the film industry, social media, especially Tik Tok, has enabled influencers to engage in immoral and indecent act.

"Our board and Hisbah have set up a Committee that will provide a system that will tackle this menace. It is not only Kannywood stars that are engaged in most of the immoral acts on Tik Tok, most of the people abusing it aren't in the industry.

"It is a global challenge. People see it as a free world where they can do whatever they like. And we cannot allow that because it would spoil the moral upbringing of our children.

"We are concerned with influential Tik Tokers too who aren't filmmakers because they spoil our children's character and moral upbringing. We can't accept you to go wayward. The platform has become a harbinger of marriage failures, waywardness among other factors."

He expressed concern that the social media platforms are primarily meant for entertainment and disseminating useful information but many people are misusing the opportunity.

"They're now misusing the privilege and disseminating negative information. You will see mature girls every now and then dancing irresponsibly and exhibiting all forms of indecency on the social media, especially Tik Tok and Instagram."

He called on parents to be observant of their children's activities on social media so that they can not allow them go astray.