Nigeria: Hisbah Moves to Regulate Social Media in Kano

24 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Salim Umar Ibrahim

The Kano State Hisbah Board is currently making moves to regulate social media.

To this end, the board is in collaboration with Kano State Censorship Board (KSCB).

Ismail Na'abba Afakallah, Executive Director of KSCB, disclosed this in an interview.

He said although his board is primarily for the film industry, social media, especially Tik Tok, has enabled influencers to engage in immoral and indecent act.

"Our board and Hisbah have set up a Committee that will provide a system that will tackle this menace. It is not only Kannywood stars that are engaged in most of the immoral acts on Tik Tok, most of the people abusing it aren't in the industry.

"It is a global challenge. People see it as a free world where they can do whatever they like. And we cannot allow that because it would spoil the moral upbringing of our children.

"We are concerned with influential Tik Tokers too who aren't filmmakers because they spoil our children's character and moral upbringing. We can't accept you to go wayward. The platform has become a harbinger of marriage failures, waywardness among other factors."

He expressed concern that the social media platforms are primarily meant for entertainment and disseminating useful information but many people are misusing the opportunity.

"They're now misusing the privilege and disseminating negative information. You will see mature girls every now and then dancing irresponsibly and exhibiting all forms of indecency on the social media, especially Tik Tok and Instagram."

He called on parents to be observant of their children's activities on social media so that they can not allow them go astray.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X