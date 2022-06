Rabat — Fouzi Lekjaa was re-elected president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), during the elective General Assembly of the federal body, held Friday at the Mohammed VI complex in football in Maâmora (near Salé).

Mr. Lekjaa, the only candidate to this position, was unanimously re-elected by club delegates present at this meeting for a third four-year term.