Zimbabwe: ICC Back Zimbabwe to Host Flawless World Cup T20 Qualifier

INTERNATIONAL Cricket Council head of events Chris Tetley has backed Zimbabwe to deliver a flawless event when the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B comes to Bulawayo in a fortnight.

The cricket jamboree is set to bring together eight teams, including hosts Zimbabwe, from around the globe vying for the remaining two slots for this year's ICC T20 World Cup finals to be held in Australia. The qualifying tournament is set to take place at Queens Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club between July 11 and July 17.

"We are very excited for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B to begin. This is the final step in the qualification pathway for the remaining two World Cup spots and we are looking forward to competitive and hard fought cricket, with a chance for all teams to compete for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket up for grabs.

"Fans will be able to cheer on all teams and follow the action by tuning in to ICC.tv or FanCode to find out who will secure their spots in the World Cup.

"We are delighted to be working with Zimbabwe Cricket again and wish all the participating teams the very best of luck in their quest to reach the Men's T20 World Cup 2022" said Tetley.

Zimbabwe are seeking to return to the T20 World Cup for the first time since 2016. The Chevrons missed the previous edition due to a brief suspension by the ICC.

But they are the favourites in the upcoming event and have been placed in Group A along with USA, Singapore and Jersey. Group B comprises Hong Kong, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and Uganda.

Zimbabwe and Singapore sealed their places in Qualifier B based on their rankings in the ICC MRF Tyres Men's T20I Team rankings.

Netherlands and PNG entered the 2022 qualification pathway at this stage following their finishing position in Round 1 at the 2021 edition, whilst the four remaining teams Hong Kong, Jersey, Uganda and USA advanced from the regional Finals. The Chevrons will kick off their campaign against Singapore on July 11, followed by a clash with Jersey and then end their group matches against USA on July 14.

The top two teams from the group will advance to the semi-finals, set for July 15. Then the two teams that make it to the final will qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup finals to be held in Australia between October and November this year.

"The Qualifier B which will take place in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club and the Bulawayo Athletic Club promises to showcase fast-paced and thrilling cricket that entertains.

"With only 20 T20 Men's Internationals to be played across the event, every single ball counts, bringing the great intensity and vibrancy that has become accustomed with T20 World Cup Qualifiers," said the ICC in a statement yesterday.

The winner of Qualifier B will go into Group B in Round 1 in Australia with Ireland, Scotland and the West Indies. With the runner-up filling the final spot in Group A alongside Namibia, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B match schedule

11 July: Zimbabwe v Singapore 9am, Queens Sports Club

11 July: Jersey v USA, 9am, Bulawayo Athletic Club

11 July: Netherlands v PNG, 1pm, Queens Sports Club

11 July: Hong Kong v Uganda, 1pm, Bulawayo Athletic Club

12 July: Zimbabwe v Jersey, 9am, Queens Sports Club

12 July: Singapore v USA, 9am, Bulawayo Athletic Club

12 July: Netherlands v Hong Kong, 1pm, Queens Sports Club

12 July: PNG v Uganda , 1pm, Bulawayo Athletic Club

13 July: Rest Day

14 July: Netherlands v Uganda, 9am, Queens Sports Club

14 July: PNG v Hong Kong, 9am, Bulawayo Athletic Club

14 July: Zimbabwe v USA, 1pm, Queens Sports Club

14 July: Singapore v Jersey, 1pm, Bulawayo Athletic Club

15 July: A3 v B4, 9am, Queens Sports Club

15 July : B3 v A4, 9am, Bulawayo Athletic Club

15 July: Semi Final 1 (A1 v B2), 9am, Queens Sports Club

15 July: Semi Final 2 (B2 v A1), 1pm, Bulawayo Athletic Club

16 July: Rest

17 July: 5th/6th Place play-off, 9am, Queens Sports Club

17 July: 7th/8th Place play-off, 9am, Bulawayo Athletic Club

17 July: Final, 1pm Queens Sports Club

17 July: 3rd/4th Place play-off, 1pm, Bulawayo Athletic Club