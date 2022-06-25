Zimbabwe: Govt-Owned POSB Withholding U.S. Dollar From Pensioners

25 June 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Clayton Shereni

THE People's Own Savings Bank (POSB) is reportedly delaying and withholding US dollar cash withdrawals, mostly for pensioners who are enduring long hours in queues trying to access their money.

Masvingo branch manager, Fungai Paguti is once again at the centre of controversy after war veterans staged a demo against her in December last year.

Paguti also stands accused of monopolising roles and not delegating duties, therefore, leading to the delay in smooth bank transactions.

She is also the one who allegedly maintains the queue despite the availability of security guards hired by the bank.

Clients who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com expressed their discontent with the way the manager was handling issues at the bank.

One of the pensioners, who identified himself as Muchazivepi said the delay is slowly becoming a norm every month and blamed the manager for incompetence.

"We are now getting used to being frustrated like this. You come early in the morning and spend the whole day seated on the pavement. Some of us come from rural areas and we are forced to sleep in the open because we can't go back home without the money," said Muchazivepi.

Grace Toendepi who had come to collect pension on behalf of her ailing mother had to go back empty-handed after the continuous delay by the bank.

"They were telling us that there is no foreign currency and that we should wait but it's now 2pm and no meaningful action is happening. I will have to come back because I can't be here the whole day. This system needs urgent attention because each and every month we are facing the same challenge," said Toendepi.

When contacted for comment, Paguti did not pick up her mobile and a physical visit also failed to yield any comment as she was 'busy' with maintaining the queue.

Hundreds of pensioners were still seated on the pavement of Masvingo Old Post Office building waiting to get their money when NewZimbabwe.com visited the bank.

A group of the pensioners had to confront security guards manning the entrance demanding to see the manager after hours of no communication from the bank's personnel.

At around 4pm, only a handful of customers had been served and the queue was still meandering for at-least 50 meters.

Pensioners are receiving monthly allowances of between US$30 and US$80 per month.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X